Wilbur Duim was born on September 30, 1930 in Zillah, Washington, the 4th born child of Albert and Rosie (Oord) Duim. He passed away on August 11, 2021.
He lived and attended school in Zillah until he was 13 years old, when the family moved to Sunnyside, where he graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1948.
Wilbur married Margaret Bos on August 3, 1951, served in the US Army for two years, from 1953 to 1955, and was stationed at Fort Lewis. During this time he and Margaret lived in Tacoma.
In 1955 he returned to Sunnyside and took over the family farm on Maple Grove Road where he farmed the land until 1989, when he and Margaret retired and moved to their place on Lester Road.
Wilbur had a beautiful baritone voice and loved to sing. He sang in the church choir, male quartets, and often sang for weddings and funerals. He and Margaret traveled extensively throughout the United States and Canada in their VW buses. They especially enjoyed the yearly camping trip to Mount Adams for huckleberry picking with many extended family members. He was an active member of the Sunnyside Christian Reformed Church and also served several terms as a deacon. Wilbur and Margaret’s home on Maple Grove Road was used as a residential voting center for their precinct and they enjoyed seeing all their neighbors on election day. After their retirement, they volunteered with World Renew and helped victims throughout the US rebuild after natural disasters. Wilbur enjoyed delivering Meals on Wheels and singing at the local nursing homes which goes to show he was a generous man who lived a life full of service to others, including family, friends, and strangers who became friends. He and Margaret celebrated 70 years of marriage the week before he passed away.
Wilbur was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Rosie, and his siblings Alberta, Florence, Garrett, Doris, and Art, and his son Dale. He is survived by his beloved wife Margaret, his brothers Alfred (Louise) and Dennis (Linda), his sister-in-law Marie Duim; his daughter Deanne Reynolds, daughter-in-law Wanda Duim, and son Larry (Paulina) Duim; his grandchildren Dusty Dietz, Casey (Brandon) Mason, Jessica Reynolds, Mitch Duim, Alex (Mandy) Reynolds, and Hannah Gladwell; and his great-grandchildren Caitlin Dietz, Hunter Duim, Asher Mason, Caleb Mason, and Emilia Reynolds.
Viewing and visitation will be held Tuesday, August 17, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside, WA. A Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Lower Valley Memorial Garden in Sunnyside, WA. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at the Sunnyside Christian Reformed Church, Sunnyside, WA. Those wishing to sign Wilbur’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
