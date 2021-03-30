On Thursday, March 18, 2021, Wesley “Dean” Josey passed away peacefully after a courageous fight with bile duct cancer. During Dean’s journey, his fighting spirit and laughter never wavered. His short 51 years were rich and full – a life truly well-lived. On his hardest days, he ALWAYS cracked a smile and that’s exactly how he wants to be remembered.
Dean was born September 18, 1969 in Yakima, Washington to Wesley and Lavonne Josey. He grew up with his older sister, Lonni in the Naches Valley. His family was actively involved in the Vintiques Car Club of Yakima, as well as Dean’s sporting activities that included BMX-bike racing, track and field, soccer, baseball, and basketball.
Upon graduating from Naches High School in 1988, Dean attended Central Washington University, where he graduated with a BS in Engineering (Electronic). While he never pursued his Engineering degree, Dean had a successful career as a regional sales manager/director and consultant in the automotive industry in the Northwest with companies such as BG Products, MOC Products and DigiCut.
From Dean’s epic annual firework shows, his love for the Seahawks, spending time with family, and his ability to sell just about anything – he was a bright, shining light that will be missed and cherished dearly.
Dean is survived by his significant other of 15+ years, Tanya Bryson, daughter Jadyn, and step-daughter Madison Bryson Eyer of Bothell, WA. He is also survived by his mother, Lavonne Villarreal (Yakima) and sister, Lonni Josey (Gleed) and nieces, Domino DeJesus (Yakima), Saysha DeJesus (Yakima) and Quianna Winkfield (California). Dean was preceded in death by his father, Wesley Josey.
A family celebration of Dean’s life will be held at a later date.
