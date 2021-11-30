Valley Hills Funeral Home
Wenona M. Wallahee (Nonie) died in her home in White Swan, Washington. Her struggle with her health stopped and she passed to rest in the morning hours of Friday, November 26, 2021.
Wenona was born on July 16, 1963, in Toppenish, Washington to Theresa and Joe M. Sampson. She was raised in White Swan, Washington and was a lifelong resident with her husband of 34 years, Timothy Wallahee (Tim), where they raised their family.
Wenona attended school in the Mt. Adams School District and graduated from White Swan High School. In high school she participated in the Miss Teen Washington pageant. At White Swan she was active in academics, played volleyball, basketball but she enjoyed cheerleading as a Cougar most. She cheered for family members, and she continued cheering for her children and grandchildren in high school… C-O-U-G-A-R-S… Cougar power!
She was a teacher at the Yakama Nation Headstart Program in White Swan for 10 years. Teacher Nonie brought care, consideration, creativity, confidence and understanding to many young students and community members.
She shared her knowledge of traditional ways and of beading with her children and created many items admired by family and friends. She enjoyed the mountains, family gatherings, trips to Seattle/Portland, and watching family participate in sports and dancing. She was an excellent baker as well, known for her birthday cakes and holiday pies. Her pies were the capstone of family feasts. Wenona was a caregiver for her father, mother, and grandparents. She was a quiet matriarch leader of the family. She continued to bring family together for holidays and family events. She always introduced some fun idea, and added her touch to a proud occasion to make it a little more special for that person.
Wenona was preceded in death by her father; and grandparents. She is survived by her mother; husband Timothy Wallahee, their children: Christopher Wallahee (Jasmine Yellowowl), Theresa Wallahee, Josephine Wallahee; (4) grandchildren: Makana, Hezekiah, Anmiki, Andrew; and by her siblings: Joe M. Sampson, Jr., Jon M. Sampson (Angelina), Jay M. Sampson (Darlene), Janine M. Sammaripa (Lonnie), and Marcos Mendoza (Odulia).
Thank you to those who have provided care for our mother/grandmother/sister in the past few years: Yakama Indian Health Center, and Memorial Hospital. Thank you to all her family, extended family members and friends for your love and prayers. As was her way, she would want you to remember the good in life and smile.
