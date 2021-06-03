Valley Hills Funeral Home
Wendy Lyn (Regan) Berber was born December 9th 1972 in Seattle Washington. Wendy was adopted at the age of 2 years old by Steve and Mary Ann Regan of Zillah Washington. She attended Toppenish schools and graduated from Toppenish High School in 1991. Wendy was loved and very popular every where she went. She worked for Burger King in Yakima for a number of years. Wendy married John Berber and lived happily with him and their dog Sherman in West Valley. Wendy is survived by her husband John Berber of Yakima; parents, Steve and Mary Ann Regan of Zillah; sister and brother in law, Suzanne and David Ewert of Port Orchard; sister, Shelly Regan of Bremerton; sister, Kanisa Regan of Yakima; sister, Mandy Regan of Los Angeles; brother and sister in law, Andrew Regan and Lisa Schutz of Selah; brother and sister in law, Joshua and Laura Regan of Mill Creek; niece, Micaela Schultz; nephew, Brannon Ewert; nephew, Dustin Ewert; nephew, Nathan Ewert; nephew, Chuck Regan; niece, Evelyn Regan. Private services were held at Zillah Cemetery on June 6th, 2020.
