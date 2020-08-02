Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Wendy Chrisman, age 63, died suddenly at her home on July 4, 2020.
Wendy was born on October 14, 1956 in Yakima and lived here her whole life. Her parents were Pauline (Beatty) and Donald Groh. Growing up Wendy, her mother and her brother, Ron, lived across from her grandparents, Paul and Lois Beatty, to whom she was very close.
Wendy was a graduate of Davis High School and Central Washington University, with a degree in accounting. She established her own company, Gold Pen, Inc. She did accounting for several local attorneys, Condo Association and Primary Electric.
An accomplished cook and baker, she made dozens of cookies at Christmas, giving them to everyone she was in contact with. She was indeed the “Cookie Lady.”
Wendy was preceded in death by her parents, Pauline and Henry Nelson, her brother, Ronald, her father Donald Groh, her husband, Steve, and her beloved grandparents, Paul and Lois Beatty. She is survived by several cousins, including Jerry Max Beatty of Auburn and Frances Witt and C. Benson Smith of Yakima.
Family Inurnment will be held at Tahoma Cemetery. A Celebration of her Life will be held when conditions allow. Because of her love for her dogs and all other animals, memorials to any animal rescue and care organization are suggested in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936). Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In