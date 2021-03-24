Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Wendy Beth Clay-Greenfield passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of March 14th, 2021. She was in the company of her loving daughter, Michelle Dunagan. Wendy was well cared for by a very compassionate group at the Cottage in the Meadow in Yakima.
Wendy was a widow and is survived by her five children, Michelle Dunagan, Christopher Fleek, Heather Fleek, Amanda Pantaleon, and Mason Whitehead. She was also survived by two beautiful grandchildren, Summer Sembar and Kien Gonzales. Wendy loved her children very much and was big on family.
Wendy was born in El Paso, Texas in 1959 but raised in Yakima where she lived most of her life. She attended Davis High School and then devoted herself to the service industry where she had an admirable work ethic. Some of you may even remember her from her twenty-five-year tenure at IHOP. Wendy was also an avid dog lover and even a dog breeder for many years.
Wendy was preceded in death by her first husband Michael Dunagan, parents Robert and Betty Neuman, brother Dean Kane, and husband of twenty-three years Samuel Greenfield. She has been welcomed home by her dear loved ones and will be missed by all.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In