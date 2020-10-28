Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Wayne W. Quantrille Sr., 90, went to be with the Lord on October 21, 2020. He was born October 16, 1930 to Ward and Mary Quantrille. He survived the Great Depression and served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He always had a smile on his face and didn’t think twice about helping anyone in need. He loved to make his rounds visiting family and friends. He would strike up a conversation with complete strangers just because he loved people. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Charlie. He is survived by his children, Julie (Eric) Prpich, Wayne “Bub” (Beth) Quantrille Jr., Terry (Jacque) Quantrille, Kelly (Jerry) Gottschalk and Sarah Quantrille-Boger, 12 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Also survived by his sister Sharon (Verlon) Wright, brothers Gary (Pat) and Alan (Kathy) and sister-in-law Connie Quantrille. Graveside services will be at West Hills Memorial Park on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 1:00 with full military honors. To leave a memory for the family please visit lepfuneralhome.com.
