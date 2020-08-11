Valley Hills Funeral Home
On Wednesday August 5th, 2020, Wayne Prechel, loving Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and friend passed away in his sleep at the age of 67. Wayne was born in Toppenish, WA on June 23rd, 1953 to Louis and Avon (Boyington) Prechel. He attended and graduated from high school in Zillah where he resided all his life. In high school he started working for Braders which changed hands to Easley, Quality Transportation, Haney Truck Lines and most recently to Wilson Logistics. He was an extremely hard worker and a darn good mechanic and worked until his last day on earth. Wayne loved going to Long Beach and spending time at “Spooners Lean Too” Beach House and fishing for salmon. Wayne enjoyed going to his brother Dean’s and sister Betty’s for family gatherings. He would often go to his sister Sandy’s for dinner. In 1983 he gained a daughter, Frances, who was his pride and joy. She gave him his first granddaughter, Anessa, in 1999, followed by Eva in 2003, Annalisia in 2006 and his one and only grandson Romeo in 2011. He loved them and they loved him beyond measure! Wayne was preceded in death by his parents Louis and Avon Prechel and his sister Connie (Williams). He is survived by his faithful dog Fred, loving daughter Frances, granddaughters Anessa, Eva, Annalisia, baby Gliese and grandson Romeo, sisters Betty (Mike) Farmer, Jackie Haney (Sam Lovejoy), and Sandy Rose, and brother Dean Prechel. He is also survived by Frances’ mother, Rosalie Mullen, who has remained a good friend, and Irene LaFollette who has also been a longtime close friend. Wayne “adopted” (Frances’ sister) Lupita’s children Lexani, Jacinto, Lovey and Felix as they would also call him “Grandpa Wayne.” He is survived by nieces Cristal, Nicole, Dawn, Terra and nephews Daniel and John.
Valley Hills Funeral Home is taking care of Cremation Services. Private Graveside Services will be held at a later date. An outdoor celebration of life will be held Friday August 14th at 3 p.m. at 520 Zillah Heights Rd.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In