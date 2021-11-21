January 30, 1948 - November 13, 2021
Wayne Marvin Gentry died peacefully on November 13, 2021 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Helen, his 4 children, (13) grandchildren and (3) great-grandchildren. Wayne served proudly in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. He had a great love for God, his family and country, and will be missed by all those who know him.
Visitation will be held at Keith & Keith Funeral Home on Monday, November 22, 2021 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. He will be laid to rest on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 705 S. 38thAve., Yakima, WA 98902, at 1:00 p.m. Concluding services with full military honors will be held at West Hills Memorial Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
The family is asking that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in lieu of flowers, https://communityfundraising.woundedwarriorproject.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.personalCampaign&participantID=7997.
