Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Wayne Lewis Miller, 89 a very loving Dad and friend passed away on May 22, 2021.
He was born in Enterprise, Kansas on Oct. 4, 1931 to Harvey Wesley and Esther Lillian Miller. He moved to Washington State in 1941. He graduated from Yakima High School in 1950 and then attended JM Perry Institute where he studied carpentry. He was a navy veteran assigned to the USS Baltimore during the Korean War. When he returned home he met and married Vurlene Cockran and had three children. He then divorced and then met a special lady named Eileen Whittlesey. He loved to dance and was a very talented artist and carpenter. He was a hard worker, building houses in addition to working full time at the Boise Cascade Mill, which he retired from after 32 years. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was the life of the party.
He is survived by his sons Larry Miller, Scott Miller (Perla Veliz), Mary Miller, brother Gilbert Miller (Beth Miller), sister Mary Buchanan, step child Kathy Lopez, her daughter Linda Figuroa, Keith Gipson and Kristopher Lopez.
He is preceded in death by Gordon (Sandy) Miller, Betty Miller, Dean Miller, Virginia Parish, his former wife Vurlene Cockran and friend Eileen Whittlesey.
Visitation will be held on Thursday May 27, from 4-8 and Funeral services will be held on Friday May 28 at 1:00 both at Keith and Keith Funeral Home. To leave a note for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
