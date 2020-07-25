Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Wayne Jerome Karel was born on July 17, 1941 in Crookston, Minnesota to Genevieve Karel and Lawrence Karel.
Wayne passed away peacefully at the age of 79 years old, on July 21, 2020 at his family home in Yakima, Washington.
He was the youngest of 5 brothers and 3 sisters.
Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Mary Karel, and his children: Nona Karel-Vasquez, Leslie Karel, Tony Karel, and Tina Karel, 18 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, and numerous nieces & nephews, including his nephew Dick Karel, who was more like a brother to him.
Wayne was preceded in death by his youngest son Timothy Dell Karel.
Per Wayne’s request, no services will be held.
Always remembered, he will be forever in our hearts.
To leave a memory for the family please visit www.lepfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In