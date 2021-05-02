A lifelong resident of Yakima, Wayne Harold Sorenson, born on November 4th, 1942 to Harold and Gert Sorenson (Klomp) passed away April 18th, 2021.
Always a hard worker, Wayne was employed at Yakima Fruit & Cold Storage, Eddie’s Bakery, and retired after 30 years from Del Monte Foods where he made many friends. He especially enjoyed the social gatherings with Del Monte friends where he would dance to his favorite country western music in his Tony Lamas.
Wayne had a compassionate and generous nature. You knew where you stood with him and he had no pretensions. He never really asked for much for himself. He showed his love in many ways, but he especially enjoyed cooking, BBQing, and baking cakes for family, friends and neighbors. He would often take his young nephew and 5 nieces out for burgers and the chaos of it all seemed to delight him.
A true animal lover, Wayne cared for a succession of dogs, and later cats who were all considered part of his family and treated royally. Cats who needed a loving, caring home seemed to find their way to him, most recently his last cat, the affectionate and bossy Lilo.
In his early years, Wayne spent summer vacations at Long Beach and camping and picnicking around the Rimrock Lake area. Later he tended a garden and grew some of the biggest pumpkins around. Wayne, along with his cousin, Don Keefer, could be found gathering firewood, making wine, and harvesting Yakima Valley produce for canning. Those adventures were not without mishap and stories continue to be told at family gatherings. Another cousin, Dana Jalbert, remembers her and Wayne sharing many a conversation at one of his favorite haunts, Bill’s Place, on his lunch break from Del Monte.
Wayne is lovingly remembered by his brother Mike Sorenson (Linda), Yakima; sister Sheila Rundell (Steve), Wenatchee, nephew Steve Sorenson (Debbie), Grants Pass, OR: nieces Effany Martinson (Matt), Ellensburg, WA; Hannah Sorenson, Jackson, WY; Fritha Milliken (Stephen), Harwich, MA; Erin Betancourt (Eferon), Naches, WA; Eleni Cabaniss (Andrew), Philomath, OR; 11 great nieces and nephews, and several cousins. Wayne was predeceased by his parents, and good friend and brother-in-law, Jim Biedert. Wayne will be missed by all who knew him.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Ponderosa Retirement Center where he lived for 10 years, and Willow Springs Care Center for their care of Wayne. Graveside services will be held Friday May 7th, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the Terrace Heights Memorial Park. Those who wish may make a memorial donation in Wayne’s name to the Yakima Valley Humane Society or animal shelter of their choice. Arrangements are assisted by Keith & Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, WA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In