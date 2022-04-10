Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Wayne George Hartman, 90, passed away peacefully at Good Samaritan Health Care Center on March 28th, 2022. He was born in Hosmer, SD to Mary Gabriel Hartman and George L. Hartman on May 2nd, 1931. At age 13, the family moved to Yakima, WA. Wayne graduated in 1949 from Marquette. In 1952, he was drafted during the Korean War and after two years in the service, he went to work for Yakima Fruit and Cold Storage as a packing foreman. After 15 years there, he went to work for Strand Apples in Cowiche where he worked over 25 years until his retirement. In 1954, Wayne married Dolores A. Trudeau at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Together they had three children. Wayne was an avid reader, loved sports, building birdhouses, gardening, carpentry and being with his family. He also enjoyed his trips to Safeco field to watch the Mariners play. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents and a brother. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Dolores, daughter Karen (Jim), sons Tim and Ron (Terry), two grandsons, Michael and Joshua, and two great-granddaughters, Mia and Andrea. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, April 20th, 2022 at Langevin Funeral Home. Burial will follow at 2:00 pm at Terrace Heights Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Yakima Humane Society. Forever in our hearts.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in