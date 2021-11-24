Smith Funeral Home
On Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 2:45 pm, Wayne Beeman, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 72. He was born on December 6, 1948 in Sunnyside, WA to Raymond and Patricia (Boast) Beeman. He grew up in Mabton, WA with 2 brothers and 4 sisters: Nancy VanWyk, Gary Beeman, Julia Peeler (Wayne was born on Nancy’s 3rd birthday), Rick Beeman, Peg Headrick, and Roseanne Wilhelm. He graduated from Mabton High School in 1968 with letters in track and band. Wayne worked on the family farm and harvested wheat on Horse Heaven Hills and brought his paycheck home to his mother. He started his adult career as a tire buster and worked his way up to mechanic. He then worked for the City of Mabton Public Works before going to Sunnyside Public Works from where he retired on January 1, 2015. On June 21, 1969 he married Kathleen (Oldfather) Beeman in the First Baptist Church of Prosser. They raised 2 sons and 2 daughters. After retirement, Wayne and Kathy spent much of their time traveling. Wayne enjoyed dressing in costume to attend renaissance fairs, pirate festivals, the Scottish Highland Games, and steampunk events. Wayne made great effort to attend every sporting event, play, and concert his children and grandchildren participated in. Wayne had friends everywhere he went. If he didn’t know you when he walked in, he did by the time he left. There was no such thing as too much family to Wayne, who was happy to welcome anyone into his home. He had a way of making people feel loved and cherished; taking interest in what was important to them. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Nancy, and 2 special nephews. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Kathy, and his children: Brandon and Connie Beeman, Sarah Leaverton, Casey and Teresa Beeman, Katie and Dan Arnold; and his sweet grandchildren Lauren, Darion, Zachary, Andromeda, and Xander. He will be well remembered by his many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins as well as countless others he touched along the way.
Memorial Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, WA. Inurnment will be later at the Mabton Cemetery. Those wishing to sign Wayne’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
