Waymon A. Mollett

Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
In the late evening of Friday January 22, 2021, we said goodbye to our husband, dad, grandpa and friend.
Waymon (Wayne) Mollett, 78, of Yakima passed peacefully at Cottage in the Meadow in Yakima.
Wayne was born on February 18, 1942 in Tacoma, WA to Harry and Crystal (Shephard) Mollett. In 1948 the family moved to Yakima and Wayne attended Broadway Elementary School and graduated from Eisenhower High School 1960. In his early 20s Wayne made his way to southern California and became a Chrome Plater, which led him to become a supervisor for a superior company. In the late ‘60’s he came back to Yakima and in 1972 started what would become Mollett Construction. In the early ‘90’s he purchased a motel and car lot forming Mollett Enterprises. He retired in 2016.
On June 9, 1972 Wayne married Linda Dressel in Yakima, WA. They raised three handsome boys and together they formed what we all fondly refer to as “Wayne’s World.”
Everything Wayne did, he did it big. From Friday BBQs for the crew to his seafood/rib feasts for his family. He always made sure everyone was well taken care of. He had a passion for everything hunting and fishing related. He loved his trips to the Cowlitz, the Klickitat and Drano with his good ol’ boys.
His annual fishing trip to Canada and many family trips to Sportsman’s Resort at O’Sullivan lake. As an avid outdoorsman Wayne assisted the Yakima County Sheriff’s office with search and rescue in his jet sled boat before the department had their own.
Wayne was always happy and proud to pass on the arts of his hunting and fishing skills down to his children and grandchildren. Many fond memories with him in his boats, and many hours spent in the shop learning how to cure roe and skin deer and elk. He loved morel mushroom picking with family and friends, but always made them swear to not share the exact location. He and Linda shared many trips to Mexico where they created their best memories together.
To say that Wayne was loved would be an understatement. The void that has been left we will try to fill with memories of a wonderful man that loved his life, his family, friends and all his treasured pets.
Wayne is preceded in death by his beloved son Randy, his father, mother, brothers Don and Dick and sister Barbara.
He is survived by his wife Linda, his sons Rusty (Angie) and Glenn, his grandchildren Christina (Jerod), Russ, Steven, Kendall (Thomas), and Angelina and great-granddaughter Emy Faye, sister Yvonne and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A viewing is scheduled for Friday January 29 from 4-8 at Langevin Funeral Home.
Covid protocols must be followed. There is a private graveside service planned.
His family would like to give special thanks to Rosa, his caregiver who he adored and became a special part of our family. Also, his wonderful team of hospice and Cottage at the Meadow staff. To leave a memory for the family lepfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In