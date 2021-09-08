Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
On Thursday September 2, 2021, Warren Wade Peters, loving husband and father of one child was called home by his Heavenly Father.
Warren was born May 17, 1965, in Moscow, ID to Carol (Meyer) and Teddy Peters. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1983 and started working as a traveling construction worker building steel tanks and road/bridge projects. He worked in 37 states during this time and often talked about all the places he had been. Twenty-two years ago, August 31,1999, Warren took a job with the City of Selah as a utility worker and moved up to lead his last year.
On September 24, 1994, Warren married Tammijo Anne Palmer and had one son, Derek. Derek was Warren’s pride and joy. He loved carrying him up high on his shoulders (when Derek was small enough for that), working with him on vehicle projects and just listening to music and talking in the garage.
Warren loved camping, four-wheeling, fishing, listening to music, watching football – especially his 49ers, and hanging out with his friends. He always had a smile and everyone who knew him understood that he sincerely loved them – and he told them that often.
Warren is preceded in death by his father, Teddy and his mother, Carol. He is survived by his wife Tammijo, son Derek, mother-in-law, Carolyn, brother-in-law Billy Palmer (Brittney), sister, Paula (Darold) Hughes, nephews Rhys and Kyle, nieces Taya, Neve and Rachel.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 4:00 pm at Selah Covenant Church. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Selah Civic Center at 5:00 pm. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
