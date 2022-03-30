Warren Dale Lofgren, age 85, of Yakima, passed away March 23, 2022. Warren was born in July 1936 in Portland, Oregon. Warren served in the Army assigned to the Honor Guard at Arlington National Cemetery. He was married to his bride, Carol Lofgren, for almost 60 years. Warren was a lifelong Ducks and Seahawks fan. Warren is survived by his bride, Carol, of Yakima, children Nancy Lewis, Stephen Lofgren, Jim Lofgren, Stephanie Gahan, and Barbara Moore, their spouses, 21 grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, and sister.
A celebration of life will take place this summer.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in