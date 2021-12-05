Warren D. Terrell

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Warren lost his long struggle with cancer December 1, 2021. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends who will always remember him as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Warren was born March 28, 1945 in Boise, Idaho. Warren’s family settled in Ellensburg for a while which is where he met Sue, his wife of 56 years. They eventually wound up in the Seattle area where Warren spent 37 years working at Boeing as a technical designer. After retiring they eventually moved back to Yakima. Warren spent his life enjoying the outdoors as much as possible camping, fishing, boating and became obsessed with birding the last 20 years.
Warren was preceded in death by his parents, Dave and Nadine, and his granddaughter, Katelyn. Warren is survived by his wife Sue, daughter Tamera, son Brian, granddaughter Alicia, great-grandson Charlie, great-grandson, Russell, great-grandson Ford and great-granddaughter Esther.
A Memorial Service will be held after the holidays, please contact the family if you would like to attend. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in