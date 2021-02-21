Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Wanda Streby, age 81, passed away peacefully at home on February 12, 2021 due to congestive heart failure. She was born April 5, 1939 in Shelton, WA to Clarence and Unabelle Laney.
Wanda married George Streby on October 22, 1960. In their 60 years of marriage, George and Wanda owned and operated Hiway Towing & Truck Service in Yakima, WA. George and Wanda enjoyed 25 years of retirement, traveling the United States in their RV, visiting 49 states.
Wanda loved to garden, read, and spend time with her wonderful group of friends. She enjoyed going to her grandson Clark’s baseball games and George and Wanda took many nice RV trips with both grandchildren, Clark and Kortney.
Anyone who knew Wanda knew that she always saw the best in people and loved to include everyone.
Wanda is survived by her husband George and their children, Mike Streby of Yakima, Cheri Streby Drew and her husband Alex Drew of Seattle, and Susan Streby of Yakima. Wanda is also survived by her two grandchildren, Clark Streby of Selah and Kortney Blank of Yakima, and younger sister Darlene of Lakewood, WA.
A Celebration of Life will be held this spring/summer as Wanda loved the warm weather and spending time outside. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
