Wanda Lee Quick passed away on July 27th, 2021 with her family at her side. Wanda was born July 9th, 1932 in Bruneau, Idaho to Hope and Fred Cullen. Wanda was raised by Hope and her step-father, John Kofol. Wanda was the eldest of four children. She has a younger sister, Jackie, and two younger brothers, Johnny Ray, and Andy. Wanda married Arthur (Art) Quick February 24th, 1953. After a few years they settled onto the farm where Wanda lived the remainder of her life. Wanda and Art had three children, Forrest, Thea, and Mark. Wanda worked at Del Monte, Stokely Van Camp in Zillah, and later retired from Tree Top in Selah. After retirement Wanda enjoyed travelling with her sister Jackie. Together they travelled to New Orleans, Oklahoma, Nashville, and New York, along with numerous trips to the beach. Wanda also travelled to Hawaii with her longtime friend, Carol Hunt. Wanda joined the Red Hat Club where she met new friends and enjoyed the meetings and luncheons. Wanda was also a member of the Eagles where many friendships were established. Wanda was preceded in death by her husband Art in 1990, her mother Hope and her step father John. Wanda is survived by her children, Forrest, Thea, and Mark. Wanda has five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A memorial service and celebration of Wanda’s life will be held on Sunday, August 29th, 2021 at the Zillah Community Center from noon to three. Valley Hills Funeral Home in Zillah is in charge of funeral arrangements.
