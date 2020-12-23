Valley Hills Funeral Home
Wanda L. Sirmon, passed into the loving arms of Jesus at Cottage in the Meadow on December 17, 2020. She was 84 years young.
The oldest child of George and Juanita (Pace) Penuel, Wanda Lee was born on October 24, 1936 in McAlester, Oklahoma. She spent her early years there until the family moved to Washington State in the forties. Wanda was a Pentecostal Christian and loved attending services. She participated by preaching at age 16, singing and playing the guitar and mandolin. Wanda met her husband, Dale Sirmon, at church. They sang together as The Singing Sirmons.
Music was her joy in life. She was a recorded artist and composed her own songs. She often sang live on the local Christian radio station. We will miss her quick wit and humor.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Terri Trujillo and Joann O’Neil, both of Yakima, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her siblings Don Penuel (Toni) of Yakima, Mary Lou Smith of Saint Maries, ID and Judy Penuel Gorski of Bellingham.
She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Juanita Penuel, husband Dale Sirmon, and nieces Kelly Gorski, Angel Penuel and Donna Penuel.
We would like to thank the staff at Cottage in the Meadow for their attentive care.
Viewing will be held on Saturday December 26, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Valley Hills Funeral Home Yakima Chapel. Wanda will be laid to rest at Tahoma Cemetery. Funeral Services have been postponed until the Summer of 2021. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family and service updates.
