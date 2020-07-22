Valley Hills Funeral Home
Wanda Jimenez was born on March 21, 1951 to Pete and Alfa Bullcalf. She worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Yakima for 40 years.
She had a very active lifestyle, she used to love to go shopping, yard selling, going out to eat, gamble at the casino, read books and she always loved to travel to Seattle, Spokane, and Montana to visit her family and just enjoy life.
She was a very compassionate person, good friend and so full of life.
Wanda will truly be missed by her husband Daniel, as well as her family and friends.
