Wanda Jeannet Ennis, 50, of Moxee, WA passed away surrounded by her close family and friends on February 5, 2022 from metastatic breast cancer. Jeannet was born May 20, 1971 to Steve and Jeanne Rinehart. Jeannet married her first husband Brad Stiles in 1995 and was blessed with a son and a daughter. Jeannet then married her current husband Jason Ennis in 2017. She was a devoted wife and a very loving mother to her son Seth Stiles and was a lifelong best friend to her daughter Sarah Stiles.
She loved doing anything outdoors, whether it was hiking to go see a waterfall or just taking a drive up to the mountain to see where the dirt road took her. Jeannet decided to go back to school and pursue her lifelong job as a pharmacist technician where she was employed at Barton’s Center Pharmacy. She loved working with all her coworkers and always put a smile on her costumer’s faces.
Wanda was always a loving and nurturing person especially to her nephews, Hunter Stiles, Wyatt and Waylon Ennis, and was always a second mom to her children’s best friends. Jeannet loved her family and was always putting them first before herself. She is survived by her parents, two sisters, her husband Jason Ennis, her son Seth Stiles, her daughter Sarah Stiles and many other relatives and close family.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 12, 2022 at The Barn Door in Moxee at 3:00pm and a private service will be held in the mountains this spring. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
