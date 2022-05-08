Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Wanda Jean (McCulley) Roth passed away peacefully April 28, 2022 while at Avamere Englewood Heights, Yakima in what she referred to as her “She Shed.”
She was born on January 8, 1923 to George and Opal McCulley in Kansas City, Kansas. She was the oldest of 6 children. Her youth was spent in 11 different towns and 5 states before settling in Zillah in 1941 during her senior year of high school. She married her high school sweetheart Al Roth on September 3, 1942 in Seattle, WA. They worked at Boeing during WWII returning to Zillah in 1945. It was in Zillah that they started their family with son Gary and daughter Sharon. The stability of one home and her love for her family and the Zillah community meant everything to her. Wanda and Bobbie DeMarco started the Zillah Alumni Banquet held the second Saturday each year in May. It was their way of keeping the Zillah community spirit alive.
She started work for the Zillah School District in 1961. Her happiest moments were spent on school and community activities with her children and husband. In 1979 she lost the love her life when Al died from cancer. She retired from Zillah School District as Business Manager in 1981. In 1986 mom was appointed to the Zillah City Council to serve the remaining two years of Ralph Hendrickson’s term. She enjoyed giving back to her community. The remainder of her retirement years were spent sewing, gardening and traveling. She loved the various trips and cruises with friends and family. She was able to enjoy many trips to 15 states as well as Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Panama Canal, and of course her first love, “the beach,” Lincoln City, Oregon.
She was preceded in death by her husband Al, her son Gary (Mare) and her granddaughters Michelle Hoecker and Keri Van Vleck; her parents George and Opal McCulley; her sisters Bonnie Petty, Mary Jane Walker, Helen Boozer and her brother Bob McCulley.
She is survived by her daughter Sharon (Jack) Van Vleck of Yakima and her sister Margie Burke of Tucson, AZ. Her grandchildren include Ryan, Randi, Scarlet and Kieran Van Vleck of Tacoma, WA. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren Benjamin Phillips of Minden, LA, and Bella Phillips of Leesville, LA; her extended family grandchildren, Ernesto, Rosy, Ivan, Katelyn, and Uri and Asa Escobar of Glendale, AZ, and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Heartlinks Hospice (Mary) for their amazing care of Wanda at the end of her life. Thank you to Bonnie Kultgen (Quality Care Clinic) and Elisa Lopez (her beloved friend and first caregiver) for the years of wonderful care and love. Our thanks to all the truly wonderful people at Avamere Englewood Heights Assisted Living who made the last 7 years of her life as joyful as possible. Your help in allowing her to remain in her “She Shed” was truly a gift of kindness.
Wanda had expressed her wish to have a “party” (not a funeral) on her mother’s birthday, June 24, in her beloved Zillah. We will have her Celebration of Life and reception at Perham Hall in Zillah, WA on June 24, 2022 at 12 noon.
Keith and Keith is in charge of cremation. Condolences may be left on their website. Private interment will be at the Zillah Cemetery.
“I love you mom. I’m thankful beyond words you were my mother. Happy Mother’s Day.”
