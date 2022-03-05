Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Wanda Faye Esterholdt, 78, of Yakima passed away Sunday February 20, 2022, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. Wanda was born July 24, 1943, in Yakima to Lee Roy Zeck and Lorene Haslip. She was the youngest of 3 daughters.
Wanda graduated from AC Davis High School. She worked as a professional seamstress most of her life. She spent most of her retirement years working as a secretary for the Esterholdt family business to provide for her family. She was selfless, loving, and extremely kindhearted. She loved to travel, fish, and spend time with her family. We were very blessed.
Wanda is survived by her son Mark Gillett; daughter Denise Mendez; grandchildren Michael, Athena, Shane, Morgan, Tegan, Amber, and Katy; great-grandchildren Frida, Mason, Amaya, Alisson, James, and Randy due in June; numerous nieces and nephews, the Esterholdt family, and her sister Phyllis Cornwell (Ernie).
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, sister Donna Mears, brother-in-law Ross Mears, and stepson Randy Esterholdt.
There is a time of visitation Tuesday, March 8, 2022 from 4-8 PM, at Keith and Keith Funeral Home, 902 W. Yakima Ave., Yakima. A graveside service is planned at Terrace Heights Memorial Park, March 9, 2022, at 1:30 PM.
