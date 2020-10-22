Wanda F. (Goudy) Sampson, 75 years of wisdom, passed away on October 20th, 2020, called to Heaven by her Lord and Savior, surrounded by family at her home after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born at Toppenish, the daughter of Matthew Goudy Sr. and Nancy Wak Wak (who was a direct descendent of Chief Kamiakun). She graduated from Toppenish High School and completed business school at Portland, OR. She worked for the Yakama Agency and Nation for 43 years in the offices of Adult Vocational Education, Social Services, and Housing Authority, where she retired.
She founded and served Yakima Valley Fellowship and was a licensed and ordained Minister. Wanda faithfully did God’s work in the community, served meals and provisions to the homeless, and hosted fellowships and camp meetings. Her home was regularly opened for anyone needing prayer. She could be counted on to share food at family dinners, doing 50/50s, and blessed all with her laugh and giving. She will be remembered for her beautiful spirit and the Word she shared.
Wanda was deservingly selected as one of the 2018 Heritage University Honored Elders, a part of the University’s Native American Heritage month annual events.
She is survived by her daughters, Tiffany Goudy, Tawnia Kamiakun, and adopted daughter Delaine Demontiney; and her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Roman Martin and his children (Haelen, Evelyn and Lexi); Thompson (Joanna) Roberts, Troy (Tori) Roberts; and Tanaya Peterson; her brother Pat Sr. (Sharon) Goudy; and sisters Atwice (Sabe) Redthunder and Anna Goudy Hill; step brother John (Veda) Adams; and numerous nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, & cousins. She also had numerous adopted brothers, sisters, and family across the U.S. and Canada who walked in the faith with her. She was predeceased by her parents; her brothers Matthew Goudy Jr. and Joe Goudy; and her cherished husband Thompson Sampson.
Her legacy and teachings will be carried on in those lives she deeply impacted. She will continue to encourage you with one of her favorite verses in Romans 8:28: “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are called according to his purpose.” Heaven gained an Angel and those departed and the Lord will graciously greet her, well done Faithful Servant.
The funeral service is handled by Colonial Funeral Home in Toppenish. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 at the funeral home and burial immediately following at Umtuch-Logie Cemetery. Due to Covid, restricted services for immediate family and close friends, your safety is important. If you attend, face coverings are required. If you are unable to attend, your prayers and good thoughts are appreciated. The service will conclude at the cemetery. A memorial service will follow at a later date.
