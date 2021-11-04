Valley Hills Funeral Home
Walter (Walt) Maltos Castilleja Sr. lost his courageous fight to cancer on Sunday October 31, 2021 at the age of 82. Just like he dealt with all experiences in life, Walter fought his illness with strength and grace and passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family.
Walter is survived by his wife Maria (Mary) Castilleja of 55 years, his three sons, Walter Castilleja Jr. of Pasco, WA, Louie (Wendy) Castilleja of Kennewick, WA, and Art Castilleja of Richland, WA, his two daughters, Nicole (Jeff) Bentley of Pasco, WA, and Crystal (Todd Smith) Castilleja of Madisonville, LA; his four siblings, Ralph (Jenny) Castilleja of San Antonio, TX, Art Castilleja of Seattle, WA, Salvador Castilleja of Grandview, WA, and Maggie Pina (Romero Ybarra) of Sunnyside, WA. Walter was blessed and loved by his nine grandchildren, Briana, Jenna, Lucas, Alicia, Nicholas, Addison Castilleja; Kellan and Kade Boose; and Bodhi Bentley. He has one great-grandchild, Darian (Milo) Ruiz; three step-grandchildren, Exstacy, Keiaira and Curtis; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Walter is preceded in death by his parents Raphael and Alicia Castilleja, sister Dora Gutierrez of Sunnyside, WA, and daughter in-law Larissa Castilleja of Bullhead City, AZ.
Walter was born on July 22, 1939 in Edinburg, Texas. Walter and his family moved to the Yakima Valley in 1947, where he and his siblings worked alongside their parents as farm laborers throughout the Yakima Valley. He and his family settled in Grandview, WA in 1953; he attended Grandview High School and graduated with the Class of ’58. After graduating from high school, Walter went on to serve his country in the U.S Army from 1962-1965, he was a member of the 101st Airborne Division and 173rd Airborne Brigade and served his country with pride. Walter was very active in the Grandview Community, he was a former member with the Knights of Columbus, the first Mexican American to serve on the Grandview School Board, a member of the Grandview and Prosser Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 3207 and served on the Grandview and Prosser VFW Post 3207 Color Guard.
Walter was very athletic and active in school sports, he was involved in track, wrestling, and football. He was most famous for his boxing legacy as featherweight champ in the Lower Yakima Valley; he loved boxing and continued boxing into his military career where he finished with a 33-3 record. He was charming, witty, and full of personality, so much so, his classmates named him Waldo Presley.
After serving in the military and with his GI bill, Walter returned to Grandview, WA to pursue his dream of owning land and farming. Alongside farming, he worked for the Grandview Safeway for many years, and owes meeting the love of his life to his time at Safeway. He later went on to work for Atlantic Ridgefield (Hanford) and eventually ventured into the business world where he owned and managed Walt’s Pastime Tavern and Video Mex. During his time as a local business owner, he was proud to sponsor local sports teams and volunteer in the community. He later retired and focused on his first love, farming. Walter farmed for over 60 years and was still farming at the age of 82.
We would like to thank Heartlinks Hospice and Atomic for the care they provided to our father. A special thank you to Tim, who went above and beyond his shift to make sure my mother was taken care of during those long nights and Lorray, who gave so much love and care to our dad, our hearts are overwhelmed with gratitude.
There will be a viewing on Monday November 8 from 4-8 pm at Valley Hills Funeral Home Sunnyside, WA. The funeral service will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on Tuesday November 9 at 10:00 am with the burial to follow at the Grandview Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in