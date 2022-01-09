Walter T. Mabry

Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Walter Thomas Mabry was born on June 29, 1923, in Yakima, WA, and died on December 30, 2021, in Yakima, at the age of 98. His wife of 72 years, Edith A. Mabry, preceded him in death just four weeks earlier, on December 3, 2021. Survivors include their children, Beth Farrell & Jeff Kokita and Tim & Dianne Mabry of Yakima and Kevin & Kathy Mabry of Fort Collins, CO, along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, and friends. A private family graveside service with military rites is planned. For the full obituary, visit www.keithandkeith.com.
