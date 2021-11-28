Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Walter M Lindsey passed away peacefully at the age of 71, surrounded by his family on November 20, 2021 at Cottage in the Meadow, after brief and courageous battle with cancer.
Walter was born in Yakima, WA to Ellen Baird and Howard Lindsey and was the fifth of eight children. He attended the West Valley School District and graduated from West Valley Sr. High School. He then went on to take classes in Fire Science at Tacoma Community College.
Walter met the love of his life and best friend, Bonita, while working at Western Foam Pak, and they married on August 5, 1978. The next chapter in Walter’s life included becoming a father to a son, David, and daughter, Heather, welcoming three granddaughters who brought him so much joy, and working at Shield’s Bag and Printing where he retired after 30 years in 2012. He also continued his life passion of being a firefighter, serving and protecting his community.
At a very young age, Walter became enamored with becoming a firefighter. When he would hear the fire alarm blare, he would jump on his bicycle to see the fire trucks go by. As soon as Walter turned 18, he signed on to be a volunteer firefighter with the West Valley Fire Department. From helping run the Edith House teaching young children about fire safety, to waking up in the middle of the night to respond to emergency calls, Walter never questioned or took for granted his responsibilities as a firefighter. As a lieutenant, he took great pride in training cadets and being a true role model. Walter had a special ability to connect with people of all ages and truly make them feel heard and important. Even up to his last days here on Earth, his Fire Family held a special place in his heart. In 2015, after 47 years serving as a volunteer firefighter, Walter decided to retire.
Walter had never met a stranger that he wasn’t willing to engage in conversation with. He loved his coffee chats with friends, researching ancestry, sharing stories with his granddaughters, and collecting apple crate labels with his son-in law, Kevin. Walter also enjoyed his latest venture transporting vehicles and driving the customer shuttle for Bud Clary Yakima.
Walter is survived by his wife of over 43 years, Bonita, son David Lindsey, daughter Heather (Kevin) Brandt, three granddaughters, Alivia, Adelynn and Aubree Brandt, his brothers Murray (Myrna) Campbell, Howard (Evelyn) Campbell, and James Lindsey, sister Adair Henderson, and many cousins, nephews, and nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents Howard and Ellen Lindsey, and brothers Marc Lindsey and Robert Lindsey.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Keith and Keith Funeral Home located at 902 W Yakima Ave. The Graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday December 3, 2021 at West Hills Memorial Park located at 11800 Douglas Rd., with the Memorial Service immediately following at the West Valley Fire Station #51 located at 10000 Zier Rd., Yakima, WA. Keith and Keith Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
