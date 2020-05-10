Beloved father and patriarch Walter Lynn Barnhart (Barney), born October 11, 1925 in Wenatchee, Washington to Walter Brian Barnhart and Sybil Jenkins Barnhart, passed away May 2, 2020 at age 94.
Barney lived a long remarkable life filled with much joy and contentment and marred by occasional sorrow and challenges. Impacted, shaped, and molded by sometimes spectacular world changing events, he lived and was a part of history. His life experiences manifested an unwavering resolute character of understanding, redemption, and forgiveness untethered by any religious dogma. He was a master at repair and reconciliation and his magnetic personality always attracted friends and admirers whose lives were in turn better for having known him.
Early on the depression years forced a family migration along with siblings Beverly and Betty Lou from Wenatchee to Ferndale, WA where they enjoyed several happy years with Grandpa Joe and Grandma Ida Bell Barnhart on the family farm.
When Barney was about 4 his parents split and by 8 he and his siblings were living with separate relatives. Barney and Beverly ended up on a dairy farm in Ferndale with his uncle Joe Jr. and Betty Lou was raised by her uncle George Prather and aunt Ruby in Blaine initially and then Bellingham. During that time Barney attended Ferndale High School and played varsity football.
Years later Barney and wife Pauline would purchase a small farm on Hollywood Hill near Woodinville, Washington to raise their sons David and Bryan and recreate his happy childhood. They were joined there for a time by his father Walt until his health failed and he entered a nursing home in Bellingham. These were important years in the boys’ development.
Despite the sorrow of a parental split to their credit the family always managed to stay close and the siblings were most often together at family events. Later when Barney enlisted in the Navy he looked up and reconciled with his father Walt in San Diego and later was a catalyst for Walt’s post-war return to the fractured family fold in Bellingham.
Just prior to the attack on Pearl Harbor Barney had gotten a summer job blazing trails for the Forest Service in what is now known as North Cascades Park. Years later while they were still young, he began taking his boys hiking, camping, and fishing in the Park instilling in them a love of nature and the outdoors that would bring them much joy and endure for their lifetimes.
After Pearl Harbor Barney enlisted in the Navy, got high test scores, and landed a desired job as a radioman. During boot camp in Farragut, Idaho he met up with Ferndale childhood friend Paul Anderson, a submariner with a distinguished service record of his own.
Barney was a service-disabled Navy veteran of WWII with 30 months active combat duty in the South Pacific Theatre.
His primary vessel was the ATR-33, a 155’ oceangoing wooden tug built in Bellingham. The Navy preferred wood for its resistance to magnetic mines. He developed a close lifelong friendship with shipmate and country music hall of fame star (1979) Hank Thompson. Many untold stories from the war remain with them both forever. Hank brought his guitars and would play for the natives at various ports of call.
One of their dual capers is documented for posterity in Barney’s interview for the Smithsonian done at the VA center in Walla Walla. An unauthorized 1:30 am breakfast of fried eggs that were reserved exclusively for the officers table. Barney always claimed it was Hank’s idea, but when they were discovered the punishment (cleaning out the bilge) was meted out equitably. It’s worth noting that Barney’s rather prestigious job of radioman helped keep him (and Hank sometimes) from being too harshly dealt with.
Barney’s WWII stories are very colorful and too many to depict. He traversed the entire South Pacific several times for several years. Enjoyed many cultures, witnessed terrible carnage, was present along with some 90,000 other servicemen and women for the atomic tests at Bikini atoll, and came home to assimilate and raise his family in postwar society. A society he personally helped to create and preserve.
After the war Barney ended up living in Richland, Washington and working as a purchasing agent at the Hanford Area. It was there he met his future wife Pauline Olivia Erickson Barnhart, also a Hanford worker who had purchased a roll of nickels in order to play the pinball machine beside Barney. They were married within two weeks and enjoyed 65 years and 11 months of marital bliss until she passed away holding Barney’s hand. He would later remark “I always felt like I got lucky with your mom.”
Boys David and Bryan were born in Richland and the family relocated shortly thereafter, eventually ending up on the Hollywood Hill farm. During that time Barney worked as a purchasing agent for Boeing, Pauline was a housewife, and the boys grew up in a farm/ranch environment complete with dogs, cats, horses, cows, pigs, chickens, and briefly a very friendly goat that was returned to its rightful owner on Barney’s instructions.
After several years in Woodinville Barney and Pauline decided to become teachers, went to school, obtained their teaching certificates, and ended up in Bellingham with Barney a graduate assistant at WWU and Pauline teaching business and office machines at Sehome HS.
During this time both boys completed high school, David enlisted and went off to Vietnam, and Bryan attended the University of Oregon. Barney and Pauline moved back to Yakima.
Barney taught high school Social Studies and English on the Yakama Reservation in White Swan until his retirement. Pauline was office manager for the attorney firm of Hovis, Cockrill, and Roy and later taught business and office machines at Yakima Skills Center (YVC) where many local attorneys and doctors sought her out for the competent secretaries and paralegals she continually provided. Both were revered teachers in the Yakima area until retirement.
Upon retirement they purchased a riverfront lot on the Naches River and Barney built a two-story log cabin almost singlehandedly with minimal help from son Bryan falling, bucking, and transporting logs. Family reunions at the Jefferson Road lot by Gold Creek became very popular, and in between Barney enjoyed hiking the surrounding area and hills almost daily.
After several years Pauline’s health dictated a move back to Yakima and shortly thereafter a migration to Sun Vista retirement community in Yuma, Arizona, where not surprisingly they fit in perfectly and Barney enjoyed the company of many WWII brothers in arms.
When David died in 2012, they returned to Yakima in order to be closer to family, lived briefly at Orchard Park, then back in with son Bryan.
Pauline passed away peacefully in 2015 and a few years later in 2018 Barney’s health dictated residency at Landmark where he was well cared for both physically and socially until his death from COVID-19.
Barney is survived by his son Bryan, nieces and nephews Victoria Harrison Ritz, Mary-Dell Harrison, Allen Harrison, Brian Gardner, Marianne Gardner-Kallio, Robert Zowada, and Angela Baltazor, numerous grand nieces and nephews and considerable subsequent generations.
At Barney’s request (also dictated by COVID-19) there will be no formal services at this time. Barney and Pauline will be buried in the military section of Tahoma Cemetery in Yakima.
Barney was preceded in death by his wife Pauline, son David, and daughter Lynnette.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In