Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Walter Larry Shoot passed away at home peacefully April 17, 2020 in the care of his wife & son. Larry was born in Los Angeles, CA to Walter & Irene Shoot while the family was migrating from Oklahoma to the Yakima Valley. The family eventually settled on 4 acres at South 24th Avenue in Yakima. It was there on Wide Hollow Creek that Larry learned to fish with poles made from willow sticks. At 8 years old he caught a 19” trout that was displayed on ice at a local sporting goods store. He continued throughout his life as a great fisherman, seldom to be “outfished.” He also enjoyed many years hunting birds, elk & deer with some great buddies.
Larry graduated from Davis H.S. in 1958 & then enlisted in the army for 2 years, serving most of that time in Hawaii.
Larry had a strong work ethic from age 13 when he mowed lawns and had a paper route until his retirement. He was honest, loyal and dedicated. He worked at Don’s Cash Grocery on South 3rd Avenue during high school & following his army commitment. He spent 1 year in Ellensburg at Happy’s Super Duper. It was there that a local girl spotted a shiny black 1957 Corvette (the only Corvette in town) & then met its handsome driver. Larry and Cecile were married March 1963.
Back in Yakima Larry managed the Valley Food Service store & in July 1967 was hired by Nabisco as Sales Rep. For the next 30 years he would move up in management with positions in Spokane, Sacramento, Eugene & Portland. He was known as “The Cookie Man” by family and friends as he was very generous with samples. It was during their 3 years in Sacramento, after 17 ½ years of marriage, that they were surprised and thrilled at the birth of their only child Andrew.
As a young couple they enjoyed water skiing, snowmobiling & square dancing. Following retirement Larry spent many summers fishing the Columbia River & Ocean until Parkinson’s disease affected his balance & forced him to give up his 26’ fly bridge boat. The couple then became snowbirds & spent the past 12 winters at their home in Palm Desert.
Larry had a wonderful/cornball sense of humor, quick wit, many well-used one liners & always a smile on his face. He will be deeply missed but will be remembered & live in the hearts of many. He is survived by his wife Cecile, son Andrew, brother Wally, sisters Jean, Roberta & Joyce, brother-in-law Jack, sister-in-law Susan & many nieces & nephews.
Larry was a member of Wiley Union Church where a memorial service will be held when it is safe to congregate. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In