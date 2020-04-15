Walter L. Aller, Jr., age 85, died at home in Chehalis, WA. He was born November 17, 1934 to Walter and Lois Aller. He graduated from Yakima High School in 1954 and married Karen Estabrook in 1955. He enlisted in the Coast Guard and during that time daughter Kim and son Jeff were born. Later on he was hired to manage the Super Duper Store and following that worked as a TV technician for the Bon Marche. Then the Tradewell Corp. hired him to manage their Prairie Market stores in Yakima and Milton-Freewater, OR.
After the death of his wife, he moved to Chehalis and managed the Prairie Market store there and also met his second wife, Joanne. They married in 1984. Upon retiring he and Joanne bought the Restover Restaurant in Olympia and later opened a Dollar Store in Chehalis. Finally deciding to really retire they started traveling in their motor home and enjoyed the places and friends they met along the way.
Walt had a great sense of humor and it was always fun to be around him. He also had an exceptional singing voice and it was a joy to hear him sing in church. He was a born again Christian and studied his Bible. He is predeceased by his first wife, Karen, parents Walter and Lois Aller, and stepsons Clayton and Dennis. He is survived by his wife Joanne, son Jeff, daughter Kim, sisters Barbara Keller and Virginia Arezone (John), brother Will Aller, stepdaughter Jeanne, 11 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. There is no service planned due to the Coronavirus.
