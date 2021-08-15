Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Walter J Vetsch, 90, of Yakima, peacefully passed away on July 29, 2021. He was born in Yakima, to Louis and Beatrice Vetsch. He worked as a truck driver, which he enjoyed. Our Dad was well loved by his children and friends. He had a wee passion for fishing. He also loved bowling. Our Dad was very generous with his time and gifts.
He will be missed by all his children including his adopted children and grandchildren. He will also be missed by all of his sisters and brothers as well.
A celebration of his life will be held on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 3:00 at Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory (500 W. Prospect, Moxee). Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
