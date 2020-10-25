Walter D. Reiber

Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Truly a man who served others with a joyful heart.
Known by many names, Wally, Walt, Dad, Grandpa, Mr. Reiber, when he was in trouble – Walter and in the final years, Mr. Walt. He was a son, brother, uncle, husband, dad, grandpa, a teacher and a coach. He lived a full life, touched many lives and is leaving a strong legacy. He is singing with Jesus and if there are gardens in heaven, he’ll be tending them.
Walter Dean Reiber was born January 20, 1939 in Fort Morgan, Colorado to parents Rudy and Marie Reiber. He came into the world quietly and left this world the same… early Friday morning, October 23, 2020.
Dad was a big guy with an even bigger heart. When he entered a room, people noticed. A natural leader, born to be a coach and teacher, would do anything for his family and a jack of all trades – mostly self taught. Before Google, we just called dad. He had the answers or knew how to find them. And as any good teacher would do, he often made us find the answer, even if he knew it.
The Reiber family of seven (kids Jerry, Carol, Wally, Dorothy and Virginia) lived in Moses Lake farming both in Moses Lake and Basin City. Being the strong German family they were, they knew how to make a little go a long way, were creative cooks, self-starters and very hard workers. If something broke, they fixed it. Dad was hungry for life – ready to get out and explore. But first, there was a girl. On a bus. One fine spring day, Walt’s senior year in high school, his car not available, he took the bus to school. And there he first laid eyes on a cute sophomore Carol, who lived down the road. It just took one look and they knew.
Upon graduating from high school, Walt joined the Army, serving his country proudly. He came back to Moses Lake to continue farming with his family in Basin City. Walt proposed to Carol and they began dreaming of all life’s possibilities. They were called to Yakima so that Walt could attend Perry Tech. He knew he wanted to be a teacher so after getting his AA at Yakima Valley Community College he headed to Central Washington University, where he got his masters in Education. Mr. Reiber joined the team in Selah, where he stayed for 30 years primarily as a middle school teacher of math and science. He coached select soccer teams, school soccer and volleyball all throughout his career. He even managed to play competitive volleyball in his free time.
Mr. Reiber was a teacher to remember. He made science and math fun. He expected his students (and his children and grandchildren) to do their best, to try and then try again. He loved to problem solve and learn new things then teach whoever was around what he knew. Dad frequently said, God gave us life and our gift back to Him was in the way we lived that life. He lived his well.
He spent afternoons and summers being dad – not only to his kids, but to all the kids on the street. We all knew his whistle – anywhere we were – and knew it was dinner time. Summer mornings, we were woken up by the lawn mower, edger or perhaps just his whistle, right outside our bedroom windows. If the sun was up, we needed to be outside – there were things to do!
Retirement was filled with time in his beautiful yard, with family, golfing (hole in one on #3 at Suntides!), fishing, teaching the granddaughters to waterski, being at every soccer game and track meet for his grandkids and of course, baking pies! The man could do it all.
He and mom started traveling in 2008 with a family trip to Costa Rica. They fell in love with Sedona, Arizona and Kauai Hawaii. Closer to home, the Potholes as well as Rockaway beach in Oregon would always be family favorites. He was at peace near or on the water.
Walt is preceded in death by his parents, Rudy and Marie Reiber, brother Jerry Reiber, and sister Carol (Gene)Taylor. He is survived by wife Carol, son Andrew, daughter Ericka Clark (Scott), grandchildren Ryan, Amber, Zach, Sarah, Meighan and Brooke; sisters Dorothy Walker and Virginia (Jim) Goodrich, sister-in-law Elaine Reiber, and numerous nieces and nephews.
We want to thank the staff at Fieldstone Memory Care for selflessly loving Walt and all the other residents. The care they give is genuine.
Walt’s life will be celebrated with a private service on Wednesday, October 28 at 1:00 pm at Keith and Keith funeral home, followed by a graveside service (open to public) at 2:30 pm at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. Due to our current circumstances, the service at Keith and Keith will be for a limited number, however, the service will live streamed on Keith and Keith’s Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, please enjoy a garden, stop to smell the roses, pull a few weeds – make your world a better place. That is what Walt would do. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
