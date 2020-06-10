Valley Hills Funeral Home
“Walsux” Marvin John Stahi Jr. was born on April 6, 1960 to Marvin Stahi Sr. and Roberta Butch Stahi, in Toppenish, WA. He was raised in the Yakama Valley.
He was a fisherman, avid basketball player and pool player. He had numerous jobs, pumping gas in Warm Springs, bartending, security officer for Legends Casino and a firefighter. Marvin married Ella Jane Washines Stahi in 1983. They had 7 kids together. In April 28, 2007 he married Darcy Reynolds Stahi. They raised 4 grandchildren together and numerous nieces and nephews.
Marvin is survived by his wife, Darcy Stahi; granddaughters Serianna and Diana Benson, Serenety Eli, Tianna Stahi, Stephanie Stahi; grandsons, Jordan Stahi, Ryan Stahi, Kyle Benson Jr.; son, Elijah Stahi; daughters, Janae (Kyle) Benson, Martina Stahi, Elizabeth (Clifford) Stahi, and Mari Escobedo of Yakima, WA; 10 sons, Rydell (Dena) Jasiah (Annie) Stahi, Calvin Meninick & Sterling Eli all of Wapato, Jordan (Crystal) Meninick of Brownstown, WA, Jakee (Reyma) Stahi of Toppenish, WA, Charles and Winter Knight, and Daniel Berlanga; 27 grandkids; 3 sisters, Josie (Chuck) Stahi, Laura Stahi of Wapato, WA, and Lucenda Heath of Semnasho, OR; 6 brothers, Roger (Winna) Stahi, Raymond Stahi, Stanley (Magge) Barney Lee (Jo) Wolf Sr., Glen Wolfe Sr., all of Wapato, WA, and Vern Hunt of Toppenish, WA.
Marvin was preceded in death by Marvin Stahi Sr., Roberta Butch Stahi, Jacinda “Cinna” Stahi, Stephanie Stahi, Shante Barney Stahi Wolfe, Baby Boy Stahi, Albert “Albe” Stahi, Alberta “Berdi” Stahi, and 2 grandchildren.
