May 18, 1955 - June 7, 2021
Wade Yeager, 66 years old, passed away at his home in Yakima after a three year battle with heart disease.
Wade was born in Prosser, WA where he spent his early childhood with his mother JoAnn (Hopperstad), his brother Dallas Yeager, his grandmother Norma Hopperstad-Clements, and nine aunts and uncles who remained close throughout his entire life.
After his family moved to Yakima in 1961, he attended Hoover and McKinley elementary schools, Franklin Middle School, Davis High School, and Perry Tech for wastewater treatment. In his early 20s he worked in residential housing construction and was an accomplished “handyman” with the ability to fix almost anything. He was our “MacGyver” around the house, and he was the center of our home and family in every way.
Wade utilized his skills from Perry Tech while employed at a chemical processing plant in Moxee, and he also worked at Tree Top in Selah as a concentrator operator. Eventually, he became a certified residential real estate appraiser, and opened his own business, “Preferred Appraisal Service,” in 2002, which he ran with his wife (Bobbie) until he retired in 2018.
Wade was dedicated to home and family, which was the primary focus of his life. He spent a lot of time with his sons during cub scouts, he coached soccer, and he attended every sporting event when his sons played football, from grid kid through high school. Always active and energetic, he played golf in the men’s league at Suntides and Apple Tree, and he was always ready to lend a hand or help someone out with a home repair or improvement. He loved spending time with family and friends jet skiing at Rimrock and Moses Lake, and there were many camping trips over the years at Tampico, Rimrock, Chinook Pass, Mt. Rainier, Union Creek Falls and a number of state parks as well.
Wade is survived by his wife and partner for over 40 years, Bobbie Yeager, and two sons, Christopher Yeager and Lance Yeager. He also leaves behind an enormous number of friends and extended family – far too many to name. There are no words to express the impact Wade had on our lives, but we move forward with his love always in our hearts.
We have lost our North Star but know that he still shines on the other side.
No funeral will be held at this time. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date TBD.
