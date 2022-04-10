Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
W. Lucille Adams died Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital with her family by her side. Lucille was born on April 21, 1936 at home in Cowiche. She spent her entire life in Cowiche, attending schools in the Highland School District. She married Don Adams in 1952 and would have been celebrating their 70-year anniversary this year. Her proudest accomplishment was raising her three children, Rick, LaDonna and Randy, followed by 10 grandchildren and 14 great grands with one on the way.
Mom never missed any of our activities including ball games, Christmas programs, graduations, weddings and especially enjoyed the Fourth of July barbeques with homemade ice cream and, of course, spoiled every one of us at Christmas. Fortunately, she had been coaching the girls on how to make turkey gravy and dressing (but her chicken gravy was the BEST).
Back in the day, she was a member of the Ridotto Club, a community service club made up of several women who loved to get together for the benefit of the Cowiche area, sometimes sidetracked by their love of coffee and cookies!
Mom was employed by the U.S. Postal Service at the Cowiche office for twenty years, loving the chance to visit with neighbors and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Clyde and Verna Amos, brothers: Lonnie, Peck, Buck, Ernie and Ira. Also her sisters: Edith Williams and Elsie Pleasant and grandson, Blake Nelson. Mom is survived by her husband, Don, sons, Rick (Ann), Randy (Jane) and daughter, LaDonna (Phil Nelson). Also, she is leaving behind grandchildren Deric, Darin (Tawna), Lindsey Nelson, Ricky (Stephanie), Kaley (Zach Deffinbaugh), Brooke (John Dines), Toni Lynn Adams, Brian (Amanda), Lauren (Giles Hamilton) and Lindsey Adams. Great-grandchildren include Bryce, Addison, Branson, Kennedy, Henry, Charlie and baby Molly Nelson, Grace and Gabe Deffinbaugh, Reagan and Bode Adams, Bennett and Berkeley Adams and newest baby August Hamilton.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 10:00am at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). A Graveside Service will follow at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. If desired, memorials may be made to Cowiche Youth Memorial Park in care of Jeff Ross, PO Box 69, Cowiche, WA 98923. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
