Vivian Bernice Allen

Vivian (Viv) was greeted by the angels on June 17, 2020 in Cheney, WA. Born Vivian Zimmer 84 years ago in Rapid City, South Dakota, she moved to Yakima, WA in 1955 with her family. She married Norman Allen in 1958 and later lived in Wapato, Coulee City, Kettle Falls, Union Gap, Spokane and finally Cheney. Vivian is survived by two sisters, Marian Sauve of Norfolk, VA and Rosalie Blackburn of Mt. Angel, OR; three children, Theresa Henning of Spokane, Anthony Allen of Medical Lake, and Catherine Bass of Deer Park; six grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. Vivian loved to laugh, the smell of flowers, and visiting with people. We shall miss her dearly. Vivian’s ashes will be interred in Calvary Cemetery in Yakima.
LOCAL FLORISTS
FUNERAL HOMES AND SERVICES
- Brookside Funeral Home
- Colonial Funeral Home
- Keith & Keith Funeral Home
- Langevin - El Paraíso Funeral Home
- Merritt Funeral Home
- Midstate Monuments
- Prosser Funeral Home
- Shaw and Sons Funeral Directors
- Smith Funeral Homes & Crematory
- Steward & Williams Tribute & Cremation Center
- Terrace Heights Memorial Park
- Valley Hills Funeral Home
- West Hills Memorial Park
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In