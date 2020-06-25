Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Vival Marie Kohagen passed away June 22, 2020 at the age of 85 due to complications from a global pandemic.
A private graveside service is planned at this time and a celebration of life will be held in the future.
Vi, as she was known by all, was born on Aug. 7, 1934 in Missouri to Oran and Marie Holland and came with the family to Zillah in 1955. Vi was the oldest of 4 sisters and 3 brothers. She was selfless in all she did, giving to anyone that needed help. She loved yard sales, gardening and meeting people’s needs.
Vi was married on March 9, 1968 to her devoted husband, Kenneth Kohagen, in Yakima, WA.
She spent her life as a loving mother to her children and selfless sister and daughter to her siblings and parents. She was also a professional beautician, beginning her career at MacDougal’s Dept. store before moving to her beloved friend, Nancy’s Beauty Shop where she worked for 10 years. From there, she served as beautician at Crescent Nursing Home and Sun Tower Retirement Center in Yakima. Even after her retirement, she stayed busy filling in for other beautician friends when the need arose.
She was an active member of several churches in her lifetime, Bethel Nazarene, Yakima 1st Church of the Nazarene, West Valley Church of the Nazarene and the Yakima Bible Baptist Church. She served in various positions, from the missions president to choir member and was always demonstrating her love of the Lord in her gift of time and talent.
She is survived by her husband Ken Kohagen, sister Carolyn Lawrie, brother W Holland, son and spouse, Brian & Michelle Kohagen, and daughter and spouse Cheryl & Erasmo Garcia, 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents Oran and Marie Holland, sisters Alma Overstreet and Ina Grenz, and brothers Marshall Holland and Delmar Holland.
