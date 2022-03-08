Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Virginia Mae Young was born April 13, 1944 to Alfred and Marjorie Broderson in Yakima, WA. She passed away Friday March 4, 2022 leaving a loving husband after 60 years of marriage. Virginia also left behind a son, Scott Young, two daughters, Renee Dodeward and Wendy Shuler, seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, one brother, Larry Broderson and one sister, Pam Boster. Virginia was preceded in death by her son Randy Young, a grandson, Jordan Dodeward, her parents, and eight siblings.
Viewing is scheduled for Wednesday, March 9, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 2:00 pm at West Hills Memorial Park. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
