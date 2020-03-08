Valley Hills Funeral Home
Virginia Mae Vickers passed into the loving arms of her Savior on February 28, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadow. Virginia was born on July 29, 1937 in Yakima to Guy and Iva Ripley. Virginia met Clarence Vickers at a Grange dance and were married soon afterwards. Virginia worked in Cowiche and Tieton at many different fruit warehouses and retired from the Highland School District after several years working in the kitchen. Clarence and Virginia pastored the Cowiche Community Church for over 25 years.
II Timothy 4:7-8 “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day and not to me only but unto all them also that love his appearing.”
Virginia is survived by four sons: Leon (Pat) Vickers of Cowiche, Lonie Vickers of Cowiche, Ron (Cyndee) Vickers of Yakima and Donald (Ronda) Vickers of Yakima; one brother, Larry (Sondra) Ripley of Yakima; also grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Virginia is preceded in death by her husband Clarence, sister and brother in-law, Dorothy and Lyman Smith, as well as step-daughter Jo.
A viewing will be held on March 12, 2020 from 3 pm - 6:30 pm at Valley Hills Funeral Home (2600 Business Lane, Yakima, WA 98901). A Celebration of Life will be held at Hiland Chapel (261 Hiland Rd., Tieton, WA) on March 13, 2020 at 11 am. Burial service will follow at the Naches Cemetery (100 Kel Lowry Rd., Naches, WA) at 12:30 pm. A reception dinner will follow the burial service at Hiland Chapel around 1:30 pm. If you would like to share a memory or condolence with the family please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com.
