Virginia Mae Christopher, November 12, 1927 – February 25, 2022, was laid to rest on March 3, 2022, with her son Mark Alan; joining Randy and Don at Terrace Heights Memorial Park.
Virginia was born in Green Ridge Missouri to George H. and Minnie Mae Purchase. She was the youngest of 11 children. The family moved to Parker Heights in 1937, then to Buena Heights where she graduated from Toppenish High School in 1946. Upon graduating she worked various office jobs.
Virginia married Don Christopher in 1948. They were blessed with three children, Randall Lee, April 1953 – June 1976, Mark Alan, September 1958 – December 2015 and Lori Jean, June 1963. Don and Virginia opened Don’s Dairy Queen July 15, 1950.
Virginia enjoyed a very full life building the family business along-side Don. One of her biggest joys was working with young people, teaching them many good work ethics and customer service. They spent 53 years attending Dairy Queen Conventions which took them to many fun places in the United States.
Virginia’s family gathered for every holiday, oftentimes renting the Buena Grange to accommodate her large extended family. A lot of great memories and great food were made over the years. Hand quilting was a favorite gathering for the Purchase sisters. Many beautiful handmade quilts were completed with the love and the bond of her sisters.
She and Don enjoyed their cabin, snowmobiling in the winter and water skiing in the summer. They held many family gatherings at the cabin. Virginia traveled with Don and the Don’s Dairy Queen softball team which he coached along with Jake for many years. Virginia was a big sports fan and Seahawk ticket holders for over 20 years. They enjoyed hosting friends and family on their many trips to Seattle. The Mariners were her second favorite team to watch. Of the many cruises she and Don were on, the Panama Canal was her favorite. In 1992 they toured Scotland, England.
Upon retirement, they missed serving people, so they started their volunteer activities at the Harmon Senior Center where Virginia served coffee until this past fall. Always volunteering for fundraisers for the many clubs they were part of; which included serving coffee at various rest stops and volunteering at Camp Prime Time.
As a feisty red head, she always had a smile and an unexpected sense of humor. Shy at first, she blossomed once she got to know you. Virginia had a large group of very special friends at the Harmon Center and Living Care. She missed playing Skipbo with the Girls!
Virginia was a very caring, compassionate, and giving person. Serving God and people were her greatest joys. She and Don were charter members at Englewood Christian Church for over 75 years where they shared their life-long friendship with Ron (Jake) and Karlene Jacobs. She volunteered making sandwiches for Camp Hope and many forms of services. She was always donating to the less fortunate. In that spirt, please donate to a charity that directly helps people, plant a tree or pray for world peace.
Virginia fought many health battles and won. Her last goal was to meet her newest great-grandson and she did! She decided it was time to go and passed away peacefully listening to her favorite songs with Lori by her side. I’m so very grateful for the personal care team of Kathy Smith, Liz Henry, and Glen Hislop. We enjoyed many laughs, reminiscing about all the joys and sadness in her life. These past three months was a true gift. Mom was sharp to the end. She enjoyed her last hot fudge sundae with a wink and a smile.
A heartfelt thank you to her niece Janet Vivian for being her constant companion and chauffeur, and to Barbara Rogers and Nita Mochel for the extra love and prayers.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and eight sisters; her husband Don, her sons Randy and Mark and nieces and nephews. She is survived by her daughter Lori Christopher Hislop (Glen), grandchildren Andrew (Mardi) Hislop, Heather (Warren) Bezanson, and great-grandson Logan; grandson Travis (Lindsey) Christopher and great-grandson Brody of Yakima, granddaughter Nicole Christopher of Yakima; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
PLEASE JOIN US FOR A CELEBRATION OF LIFE ON JUNE 11, 2022, AT 1:00 PM AT ENGLEWOOD CHRISTIAN CHURCH, 511 North 44th Avenue, Yakima, WA 98908. We invite you to share your favorite memories or stories you have of Virginia.
