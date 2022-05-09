Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Virginia Mae (Briggs) Klein, 93 of Yakima, WA died April 21, 2022 at Cottage in the Meadow.
Virginia was born to Jewell Briggs Sr. and Nina (Patterson) Briggs on July 8, 1928 in Yellville, Arkansas. She was the youngest of five children. As a teenager, she moved to Washington State with her parents to be close to her brothers. She graduated from Highland High School in Cowiche, WA at the age of 16. Upon graduation, she worked as a bank teller for a short time and in a cheese factory office before going to work at Birdseye Frozen Foods in Yakima where she met Ned Klein. After they married in 1953, they moved to Grandview, WA where she worked at Libby McNeill & Libby and Simplot. After working 18 years in the canneries, she retired. She and Ned then moved back to Yakima. She loved riding her horse Trixie in her younger years in Yellville, and doing ceramics and flower arranging while raising her children in Grandview. She was an avid reader all of her life. She enjoyed watching baseball (Dodgers, Mariners), basketball (Lakers, Sonics) and football games (Rams, Seahawks). She especially loved picnics and all family gatherings.
Virginia was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Ned Klein; son Charles Klein, parents Jewell and Nina Briggs, brothers Cecil Briggs, Jewell Briggs Jr (Hazel), Leon Briggs (LaRue) and sister Neva Wood. She is survived by her daughter Sherri (Jim) Moon of Yakima, WA, son Robert Klein of Yakima, WA, son James Klein of Kennewick, WA, grandson Bradley Moon of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, granddaughter Christina (Lindsay Evans) Moon of Ballard, WA, nephews Michael (Jeri) Briggs of Union Gap, WA, Jack Briggs of Yakima, WA, niece Sandra Hansen of Issaquah, WA.
A special thank you to the doctors and nurses of the third floor of Yakima Memorial Hospital and Cottage in the Meadow doctors and nurses for the wonderful and compassionate care they gave to Virginia. At her request, no services have been planned. Family arrangements have been entrusted to Langevin-El Paraiso Funeral Home in Yakima. To leave a memory for the family please visit lepfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in