Virginia was born the eldest of two daughters to John and Georgie (Ray) Shaughnessy in Lind, Washington. Ginny’s sister, Mary Lou, was born 4 years later. John was an electrician and worked on the Milwaukee Electrified Railroad, providing a steady income for the family throughout the depression. The family made their home in Bryn Marr, Washington, where Ginny attended Renton High School. While still in high school, Ginny qualified to work part-time at Boeing as a keypunch operator in a WWII work program. Following graduation, Ginny met a young soldier who had just returned home from Europe after the end of WWII. On May 16, 1946, Victor Kezele and Ginny were married. Vic and Ginny made their home in Ellensburg, Washington, where they owned and operated an ice cream parlor and where their son, Gordon Bruce, was born in 1947. In 1949, the young family moved to Kennewick where Vic began a successful career in the civil service. The family moved several times during his career; California (Van Nuys and San Rafael), Alabama (Huntsville), Colorado (Colorado Springs), and Washington (Kennewick and Puyallup) were all called home. Ginny’s favorite home was in San Rafael and she had very fond memories of that lovely house and neighborhood. In 1973, they retired and moved to Zillah, Washington, where they restored a 100-year-old farmhouse and operated a small prune and apricot orchard. Vic and Ginny purchased and operated Zillah Rosa Real Estate for several years before deciding to retire once more. The couple spent their summers in Zillah and winters in Florida where they made several close friends. After Vic’s death in 2015, Ginny was able to stay in her house in Zillah with the help of her family, neighbors, and friends. The family thanks Manuel Gonzalez, Santiago Ramos & family, Junior Gonzalez, and Sandy Gibson for their loving kindness.
Virginia is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Victor, and nephew Bill Sargent. She is survived by her son Gordon (Patricia) Kezele, grandson Phillip (Kim Vu) Kezele, granddaughter Ellen (Keith) Zink, 3 great-grandchildren, sister Mary Lou Rudd, nephew Daniel (Jamie) Sargent, niece Julie (Greg) Gilbertson, and niece Susan (Alan) Russick. A celebration of Ginny’s life will be held later when conditions allow. The family requests any donations in Ginny’s name to be made to your local Hospice.
