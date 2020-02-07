Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Virginia June Weber (Hambling) 95, Yakima, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Landmark Care Facility. She was born in Scotia, California on January 1, 1925 to Sidney and Ethel Hambling. Virginia moved to Yakima as a child where she met her lifelong dance partner, Walter Weber. They were married June 30, 1946. They enjoyed the best happy hours and dancing with friends every Saturday night. After Wally had his stroke, she dedicated her life to making each of his last days special.
Virginia was an amazing mother and wife. The family went on vacation every summer where many great memories were made, especially in Penticton, Canada. Virginia was a member of The Eagles, The American Legion, and The 13 Club.
She was born with the talent to create. Sewing was one of her great passions. She enjoyed going to many sewing, quilting, and painting classes. Virginia loved to learn new things and then passing down her passion and knowledge to others. Many Orchard Park residents would walk down her hallway to admire her ever changing hall displays. She was one talented lady.
Many lives were impacted by Virginia. She is survived by Greg Weber and his wife Patti, of Redmond, WA, a daughter Kindra Zito and her husband, Michael of Yakima; five grandchildren, Tiffany Rogers and husband Joshua Rogers of Spokane, Nicole Frazier and husband Casey Frazier, Charlotte Zito and husband Tyler Schenk all of Yakima, Scott Weber and wife Sarah Weber of Bothell and Katie Weber of Seattle; and an honorary grandchild Jackie Wantland of Yakima; thirteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild on the way. She was preceded in death by her husband Walter Weber, her parents, her sisters Rose Morris and Muriel Hogan, her grandson Sean Weber, and her niece Marcy Hambling.
A Visitation Service will be held at Keith & Keith Funeral Home, 902 West Yakima Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902 on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Terrace Heights Memorial Park, 3001 Terrace Heights Drive, Yakima, WA 98901 at 1:00 PM. A Celebration of Life will follow at Keith & Keith Funeral Home.
