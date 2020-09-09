Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Virginia “Gini” Smoot moved on to her next adventure on September 4, 2020. Gini was born on December 18, 1933 to Henrietta and Stanley Banash in Turners Falls, Massachusetts. She attended Boston University where she received a degree in Music Education. After graduating, Gini moved to California to teach in Oxnard. She met her husband Gary in California and shortly after they were married, they moved to Yakima.
After raising her two children, Gini worked with the Forrest Service in the Naches Ranger District. Gini was a caring wife, mother, and grandmother with an adventurous spirit. She was a ski instructor at White Pass, held a private pilot’s license and climbed all the major peaks in Washington. An avid hiker, skier, mountaineer, and gardener, Gini was always happiest outdoors. You can honor her memory by taking a drive up into the mountains she loved, bring a picnic, take a walk or a hike and marvel at the beauty around you.
Gini is preceded in death by her parents, brothers and sisters, and son Gary Jr. She is survived by her husband Gary Smoot, daughter Kim Gasenica (Smoot) and granddaughters Kaitlin Smith (Gasenica), Alison and Miranda Gasenica.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:00 am at Brookside Funeral Home in the gardens (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
