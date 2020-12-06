Virginia Davis Markle Rodvold Stone

Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Heaven gained another Angel. Virginia Ray, 92, passed away November 19, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Yakima, WA. Virginia Ray was born on February 17, 1928 in Lead Hill, Arkansas to Ray Davis and Francis Snow.
Virginia Ray came to Washington in 1945 and shortly after she started working for Stand Orchard and Warehouse where she continued to work for the next 50 years. Virginia Ray was always visiting or calling to check on someone. If Virginia came to visit, you could almost always count on getting a surprise. Virginia Ray loved to help people and if you needed something, more than likely, Virginia Ray had it. Virginia Ray loved going to yard sales, fishing, and crocheting. She would give away or donate a lot of the things she made. Virginia Ray attended Bethel Community Church on Naches Heights.
Virginia Ray is survived by her daughter Patsy Stone of Yakima, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister Mary Summers of Seattle, Fay (Jerry) Forbes of Tieton, Shirley Toulou of Grand Coulee and brother Charles Akins of Mesa; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; three husbands; sons Oscar, Allen, Loy Markle and Skip Rodvold; three brothers; three sisters; and numerous other family members.
A graveside family service will be at Terrace Heights Memorial Park on December 8th at 1:00 p.m. Masks must be worn. No chairs will be furnished at the service. There will not be a viewing.
The family would like to thank Hospice, Don and Carol Baughman, Dr. Kaplan and Dr. Cox, as well as Fire Department #92. Patsy would also like to include all the family and friends that were so much help. All of you are very much appreciated for all your help and kindness.
