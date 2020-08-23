Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Virginia Ann Zavala was born August 29, 1951 to Julia and Isidoro Sanchez and passed away August 15, 2020. Virginia was born in Toppenish. Virginia lived in Yakima and was a Care Provider most of her life. She dedicated her life to caring for her father.
Virginia had the most beautiful smile that would light up a room. Virginia loved cooking, dancing, singing and playing bingo. She was well known for her delicious meals.
Virginia was straightforward and told you exactly how it was whether you want to hear it or not which made you love her more. She had a kind heart and would help others without any attachments; she did from the grace of her heart.
She will be greatly missed.
Virginia is survived by her children Robert Alvarado, Maryann Alvarado, Gilberto Robles, Rosalinda Martinez, Regina Robles and Juan Carlos Zavala, 19 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and her siblings Johnny Sanchez and Vicky Flores.
Virginia is preceded in death by her parents Julia and Isidoro Sanchez, her sisters Rosemary Sanchez and Carmen Barrientos, her brother Isidore Sanchez Jr., and her beloved sons Regino Camacho Robles Jr. and Apolinar Zavala.
Viewing will be held Tuesday August 25, 2020 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at Keith & Keith Funeral Home. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul Cathedral. Private interment will be at Terrace Heights Memorial Park.
