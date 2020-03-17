Virgil Lee Inlow went to be with our heavenly father, peacefully in his sleep, on February 27, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadow. He was born February 9, 1946 in Hannibal, Missouri and lived most of his life in the Yakima Valley. He was a painter and taught many people his tricks of the trade throughout his career. He loved dancing, camping, working, and of course pulling pranks and riding his Harley. Virgil is survived by his wife Janice, his children Paula, Nick, Abby, Lisa, and Travis, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and brothers and sisters. We will be holding a celebration of life potluck on April 19, 2020 at 12:00 pm at the Eagles located at 307 W. Chesnut Ave. in Yakima. Please bring a side dish and a memory. Enjoy that highway in the sky!
