Valley Hills Funeral Home
Virgie Edith Silvers, 95, passed away from natural causes July 31st, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family. She was born December 21st, 1924 to John and Mary Frances (Dean) Owens in Pueblo, Colorado. The family moved to the Yakima Valley in 1940 where she attended Toppenish High School and met Churchill Silvers. They married May 7th, 1942 when she was 18. She worked in various warehouses and later became office manager for Silvers Oil Co. which she ran with her husband. They retired in 1981 and spent their retirement on the golf course here and in Arizona.
Virgie enjoyed golf, skiing and archery and with her husband and their friends was a member of the Mt. Adams golf club, founding member of the Satus Pass ski area and the Kamiakin roving roving archers. She and Churchill loved the outdoors and went camping, hunting and fishing. She also made excellent pies and won a grand prize for her raisin pie at the Central Washington State Fair.
Virgie was preceded in death by her husband Churchill, brothers Bill and Tom Owens and her sister Muriel Sayre. She is survived by her daughter Sandy (Jerry)Peterson, granddaughters MaryAnn (Ron) McCracken, and grandson Brad (Anurag) Peterson, sister Nancy (Fred) Carroll and brother Ron Owens, 8 great grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Thank you to Heartlinks hospice and Hillary for your care and help. Per Virgie’s wishes there will be no services. Donations can be made in her name to the Union Gospel Mission.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In